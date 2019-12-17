#SASpeaks: Mashaba wants S. Africans to take country back from politicians
Mashaba launched the political formation after he quit the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the mayoral position earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Founder of the People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, said that South Africa needed another Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) to take the country back from politicians.
WATCH: ‘This is why I resigned’: 5 quotes from Herman Mashaba
The former Johannesburg mayor, together with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, has called the public to share what they love most about the country under the hashtag "SA speaks" on the movement’s online platforms.
We are a nation full of possibilities. 🇿🇦— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019
Lets talk! What do you love about South Africa? Answer to this challenge!
Share, record your own short video and lets fill social media with what you love about SA and what needs to be done.
Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. Here is mine: pic.twitter.com/IV956mEMwa
He said the aim of the movement was to put politics aside to find solutions to the country’s challenges.
“My aim is to come out with a second Codesa, but it must be driven by civil society. We need to create a society we can be proud of. Politicians must listen to us, not us listening to politicians.”
From Mthatha to Parys, Thohoyandou to Cape Town, Jozi to Kimberley we are a beautiful and diverse nation.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019
Today let's take a moment and share what we love about our nation and share ideas to help keep it moving and be prosperous for all.
Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. https://t.co/e90fwEUKX5
What do you think of this idea? A public audit that is transparent and holds the corrupt accountable! #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/IAfr4uTitY— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 12, 2019
There is no doubt that this has been a long & difficult yr for our nation. As we approach the holidays I love the idea of us sharing what is good about our nation, what we love most & what inspires us. It's for us to build South Africa as committed citizens. #LoveSA #SASpeaks 🇿🇦— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) December 17, 2019
