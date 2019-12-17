View all in Latest
#SASpeaks: Mashaba wants S. Africans to take country back from politicians

Mashaba launched the political formation after he quit the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the mayoral position earlier this year.

FILE: Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Founder of the People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, said that South Africa needed another Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) to take the country back from politicians.

Mashaba launched the political formation after he quit the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the mayoral position earlier this year.

WATCH: ‘This is why I resigned’: 5 quotes from Herman Mashaba

The former Johannesburg mayor, together with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, has called the public to share what they love most about the country under the hashtag "SA speaks" on the movement’s online platforms.

He said the aim of the movement was to put politics aside to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

“My aim is to come out with a second Codesa, but it must be driven by civil society. We need to create a society we can be proud of. Politicians must listen to us, not us listening to politicians.”

