SASpeaks: Mashaba wants S. Africans to take country back from politicians

Mashaba launched the political formation after he quit the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the mayoral position earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Founder of the People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, said that South Africa needed another Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) to take the country back from politicians.

The former Johannesburg mayor, together with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, has called the public to share what they love most about the country under the hashtag "SA speaks" on the movement’s online platforms.

We are a nation full of possibilities. 🇿🇦



Lets talk! What do you love about South Africa? Answer to this challenge!



Share, record your own short video and lets fill social media with what you love about SA and what needs to be done.



Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. Here is mine: pic.twitter.com/IV956mEMwa — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019

He said the aim of the movement was to put politics aside to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

“My aim is to come out with a second Codesa, but it must be driven by civil society. We need to create a society we can be proud of. Politicians must listen to us, not us listening to politicians.”

From Mthatha to Parys, Thohoyandou to Cape Town, Jozi to Kimberley we are a beautiful and diverse nation.



Today let's take a moment and share what we love about our nation and share ideas to help keep it moving and be prosperous for all.



Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. https://t.co/e90fwEUKX5 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019

What do you think of this idea? A public audit that is transparent and holds the corrupt accountable! #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/IAfr4uTitY — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 12, 2019