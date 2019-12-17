Ryan O’Connor hangs up radio headphones at Kfm

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ryan O’Connor hangs up radio headphones at Kfm

O’Connor made the announcement during his 12–3pm show on Tuesday and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’Connor’s executive producer for many years.

Ryan O’Connor. Picture: Supplied
Ryan O’Connor. Picture: Supplied
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Ryan O’Connor, who's been on Kfm 94.5 for 11 years has decided to move away from the microphone to grow his new business, The Yellow Room – a digital agency he launched earlier this month in partnership with Hamiltons Advertising.

O’Connor made the announcement during his 12–3pm show on Tuesday and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’Connor’s executive producer for many years.

"I would like to thank the loyal Kfm 94.5 listeners who have tuned into the radio, engaged at events and on social media. I have loved being able to talk to the audience and play such a big part in their world every day for the last eleven years. I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (The Cape Fires radiothon, my work with Reach for a Dream to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station," said Ryan O’Connor.

O’Connor added: "A new chapter beckons as I step into The Yellow Room - a new 360-degree full-service digital agency which marries my love for digital and social media as many of the Kfm listeners have come to know."

Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner: "I worked with Ryan throughout a big part of my broadcasting career as his producer and have gotten to know the man behind the microphone very well. Professionally, Ryan has contributed significantly to the station’s success and we wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.

"Cape Town is bursting with radio talent and we are embracing the opportunity to grow and develop the next daytime radio presenter in the city," Werner added.

Ryan O’Connor’s last show will be on 24 December 2019, 12–3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into his farewell show to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA