Ryan O’Connor hangs up radio headphones at Kfm

O’Connor made the announcement during his 12–3pm show on Tuesday and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’Connor’s executive producer for many years.

CAPE TOWN - Ryan O’Connor, who's been on Kfm 94.5 for 11 years has decided to move away from the microphone to grow his new business, The Yellow Room – a digital agency he launched earlier this month in partnership with Hamiltons Advertising.

O’Connor made the announcement during his 12–3pm show on Tuesday and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’Connor’s executive producer for many years.

"I would like to thank the loyal Kfm 94.5 listeners who have tuned into the radio, engaged at events and on social media. I have loved being able to talk to the audience and play such a big part in their world every day for the last eleven years. I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (The Cape Fires radiothon, my work with Reach for a Dream to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station," said Ryan O’Connor.

O’Connor added: "A new chapter beckons as I step into The Yellow Room - a new 360-degree full-service digital agency which marries my love for digital and social media as many of the Kfm listeners have come to know."

Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner: "I worked with Ryan throughout a big part of my broadcasting career as his producer and have gotten to know the man behind the microphone very well. Professionally, Ryan has contributed significantly to the station’s success and we wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.

"Cape Town is bursting with radio talent and we are embracing the opportunity to grow and develop the next daytime radio presenter in the city," Werner added.

Ryan O’Connor’s last show will be on 24 December 2019, 12–3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into his farewell show to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye.