Ramaphosa to meet with PIC commissioners after final report submission
The commission started its work in January this year looking into allegations of impropriety at the PIC.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the commissioners of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry after they submission their final report on Monday.
The commission started its work in January this year looking into allegations of impropriety at the PIC.
The PIC is Africa’s largest asset manager with assets worth more than R2 trillion. It’s owned by the state and the biggest chunk of its portfolio is the Government Employees Pension Fund.
The commission’s final report was expected to be completed and submitted by the 15 April, but head commissioner Judge Lex Mpati requested a three-month extension citing ongoing investigations into a considerable number of transactions by the forensic team.
Ramaphosa gave them until the end of July but it became clear that that deadline would also not be met as former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila had only just taken the stand.
The commission requested another extension this time to the 31 October. That deadline was also not met and the president granted another extension to 15 December.
“The president will study the report. He is also scheduling a meeting with the former judge who chaired the commission,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.
Diko said the president would only announce the resolutions after meeting with the PIC commissioners.
Timeline
More in Business
-
EFF vows mass campaign against banks, private sector
-
Mantashe takes first steps to increasing power generating capacity for SA
-
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerable
-
Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGB
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.