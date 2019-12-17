Premier Winde says provincial safety plan will be costly due to ailing economy

Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis means the money to implement it would be difficult to find.

CAPE TOWN – There are warnings on Tuesday morning that an ambitious plan to make the Western Cape safe could be scuppered by the ailing economy.

Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis means the money to implement it would be difficult to find.

The provincial government would have to re-prioritise spending in various departments to make the budget available and in some cases, that would mean choosing between safety and service delivery.

Premier Alan Winde said they would need all the financial support for this plan.

“They are not quick and easy, and not things we have ordinarily done before across government. They take time in a time that is not easy to make these decisions because we are under such financial pressure,” Winde said.

He said with the support of Police Minister Bheki Cele, the plan should be implemented by early next year.