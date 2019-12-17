Premier Winde says provincial safety plan will be costly due to ailing economy
Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis means the money to implement it would be difficult to find.
CAPE TOWN – There are warnings on Tuesday morning that an ambitious plan to make the Western Cape safe could be scuppered by the ailing economy.
Provincial and national authorities agreed on the R1 billion plan, but the economic crisis means the money to implement it would be difficult to find.
The provincial government would have to re-prioritise spending in various departments to make the budget available and in some cases, that would mean choosing between safety and service delivery.
Premier Alan Winde said they would need all the financial support for this plan.
“They are not quick and easy, and not things we have ordinarily done before across government. They take time in a time that is not easy to make these decisions because we are under such financial pressure,” Winde said.
He said with the support of Police Minister Bheki Cele, the plan should be implemented by early next year.
More in Local
-
EC woman to appear in court for allegedly poisoning son, 2 friends
-
Ramaphosa: It’s govt's priority to accelerate land reform
-
Firearms amnesty period extended to May 2020
-
Ramaphosa to meet with PIC commissioners after final report submission
-
EFF’s resolutions give its president power to be chief signatory on contracts
-
Lamola: Remission of offenders will not compromise safety in communities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.