Post-Brexit UK will be full of opportunities for SA businesses - Nigel Casey
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a larger-than-expected majority in the nation’s elections last week after electioneering on a promise to get Brexit done by the end of January.
CAPE TOWN - The British High Commissioner in South Africa on Monday said a post-Brexit United Kingdom would be full of opportunities for South African businesses.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a larger-than-expected majority in the nation’s elections last week after electioneering on a promise to get Brexit done by the end of January.
High commissioner Nigel Casey said the resounding win would make for an easier road ahead.
“It establishes clarity about where we are going, the direction we have travelled, and the speed of travel. The election last week means the prime minister will be able to move ahead and pass the legislation that enables us to leave the European Union on schedule on 31 January 2020,” Casey said.
After Brexit, the UK will set to work to establish trade agreements and Casey believes South Africa is well-positioned to take advantage of that.
“South Africa is one of those countries that have known the UK for much longer than we have been members of the EU. We’ve had most of our history and relationship outside the EU, and I think it would be relatively easy and comfortable to get back to that,” he said.
More in Business
-
Rand flat after overnight rally on Sino-US trade cheer
-
Ramaphosa to meet with PIC commissioners after final report submission
-
EFF vows mass campaign against banks, private sector
-
Mantashe takes first steps to increasing power generating capacity for SA
-
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one
-
Meet the woman behind Made with Rural
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.