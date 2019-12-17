Post-Brexit UK will be full of opportunities for SA businesses - Nigel Casey

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a larger-than-expected majority in the nation’s elections last week after electioneering on a promise to get Brexit done by the end of January.

CAPE TOWN - The British High Commissioner in South Africa on Monday said a post-Brexit United Kingdom would be full of opportunities for South African businesses.

High commissioner Nigel Casey said the resounding win would make for an easier road ahead.

“It establishes clarity about where we are going, the direction we have travelled, and the speed of travel. The election last week means the prime minister will be able to move ahead and pass the legislation that enables us to leave the European Union on schedule on 31 January 2020,” Casey said.

After Brexit, the UK will set to work to establish trade agreements and Casey believes South Africa is well-positioned to take advantage of that.

“South Africa is one of those countries that have known the UK for much longer than we have been members of the EU. We’ve had most of our history and relationship outside the EU, and I think it would be relatively easy and comfortable to get back to that,” he said.