One person dead, several others wounded in separate incidents in Durban

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

One person dead, several others wounded in separate incidents in Durban

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele said a man was stabbed to death during a drunken brawl in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Durban Metro Police Department vehicle. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
A Durban Metro Police Department vehicle. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
0 minutes ago

DURBAN - One person has died and another has been wounded in separate incidents on the Durban beachfront.

Details around both crimes are still unclear, but police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

This is the latest in a series of alcohol-related incidents that have shaken eThekwini during the start of the festive season.

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele said a man was stabbed to death during a drunken brawl in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“A 22-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect while at Horseshoe on the South Beach and he was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

In a separate incident, another man was severely assaulted and rushed to the hospital and police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with this crime.

Meanwhile, at the weekend, a metro police officer and other beach patrons were injured after they were hit by a drunk driver.

Another metro cop was assaulted allegedly by three drunk men on the beach.

At the same time, a Durban waste collection worker is also recovering after being attacked while on duty.

Despite these incidents, eThekwini authorities are adamant they have everything under control.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA