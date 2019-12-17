One person dead, several others wounded in separate incidents in Durban

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele said a man was stabbed to death during a drunken brawl in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - One person has died and another has been wounded in separate incidents on the Durban beachfront.

Details around both crimes are still unclear, but police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

This is the latest in a series of alcohol-related incidents that have shaken eThekwini during the start of the festive season.

“A 22-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect while at Horseshoe on the South Beach and he was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

In a separate incident, another man was severely assaulted and rushed to the hospital and police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with this crime.

Meanwhile, at the weekend, a metro police officer and other beach patrons were injured after they were hit by a drunk driver.

Another metro cop was assaulted allegedly by three drunk men on the beach.

At the same time, a Durban waste collection worker is also recovering after being attacked while on duty.

Despite these incidents, eThekwini authorities are adamant they have everything under control.