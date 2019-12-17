Mthembu: Cabinet to reach finality on e-tolls in new year
Politics
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet discussed the matter at length during its meeting on Friday but that there was no final decision taken.
CAPE TOWN - Government said it will announce its plans on a way foward about e-tolls next year.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet discussed the matter at length during its meeting on Friday but that there was no final decision taken.
Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Mthembu said that there were outstanding matters to address before an outcome could be announced.
"Cabinet will reach finality on this matter in its next meeting in the new year."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.