Mthembu: Cabinet to reach finality on e-tolls in new year

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet discussed the matter at length during its meeting on Friday but that there was no final decision taken.

CAPE TOWN - Government said it will announce its plans on a way foward about e-tolls next year.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet discussed the matter at length during its meeting on Friday but that there was no final decision taken.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Mthembu said that there were outstanding matters to address before an outcome could be announced.

"Cabinet will reach finality on this matter in its next meeting in the new year."