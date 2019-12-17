Missing autistic teen found unharmed in CT hospital

Stella Bohinza, who is believed to be autistic, went missing in the Joe Slovo area in Milnerton.

CAPE TOWN - A 13-year-old boy who has been missing for almost two weeks has been found unharmed.

Stella Bohinza, who is believed to be autistic, went missing in the Joe Slovo area in Milnerton.

The Pink Ladies' Organisation's Dessie Rechner said: “He was found unharmed and alive. He is back with his family. He was found in a hospital and well looked after by doctors.”

Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for a student from Stellenbosch University.

Anele Same disappeared two weeks ago. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.