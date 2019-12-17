Mbalula: Unlawful road behaviour won't be tolerated over festive season

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mbalula: Unlawful road behaviour won't be tolerated over festive season

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that officers were already out in full force.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Toll Collection Offices in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion during a festive season visit on 17 December 2019. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Toll Collection Offices in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion during a festive season visit on 17 December 2019. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
0 minutes ago

MIDRAND - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that traffic law enforcement would be intensified as holidaymakers continue travelling to their various destinations.

Mbalula was speaking at the offices of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Midrand on Tuesday.

The minister said that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated on the country’s roads this festive season.

He said that officers were already out in full force.

Mbalula has called on motorists to drive safely and arrive alive.

Earlier today, the minister visited the Gauteng central traffic operation centre in Pretoria to assess how remote technologies were used to monitor traffic movements and emergencies.

"We've brought you here to demonstrate the capacity we've got, in terms of regional capacity of Sanral here in Gauteng, on our main freeways and in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA