Mbalula: Unlawful road behaviour won't be tolerated over festive season
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that officers were already out in full force.
MIDRAND - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that traffic law enforcement would be intensified as holidaymakers continue travelling to their various destinations.
Mbalula was speaking at the offices of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Midrand on Tuesday.
The minister said that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated on the country’s roads this festive season.
He said that officers were already out in full force.
Mbalula has called on motorists to drive safely and arrive alive.
Earlier today, the minister visited the Gauteng central traffic operation centre in Pretoria to assess how remote technologies were used to monitor traffic movements and emergencies.
"We've brought you here to demonstrate the capacity we've got, in terms of regional capacity of Sanral here in Gauteng, on our main freeways and in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape."
