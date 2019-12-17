KZN ANCYL wants justice after PEC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu murdered

In a statement, the league said that Sindisiwe Ndlovu was shot dead by her boyfriend early on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - An ANC Youth League PEC member in KwaZulu-Natal has been brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

In a statement, the league said that Sindisiwe Ndlovu was shot dead by her boyfriend early on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested and police were investigating a murder case.

KZN ANC Youth League spokesperson Mandla Shange said that Ndlovu was a dedicated youth activist who was fully committed to the development of the country.

"She contributed immenseley and was active in terms of deployment and she was also worked with the Department of Agriculture in the province."

Shange said they would apply pressure on the State to ensure justice for Ndlovu.

"If there is a court appearance, the ANC Youth League will definitely be attending to hear because we want to ensure that justice is done in the case of Comrade Sindisiwe."

Shange described Ndlovu’s murder as senseless and said the league would amplify its campaigns against gender-based violence in her honour.