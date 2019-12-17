Joburg doctors accused of culpable homicide granted bail
The pair is facing culpable homicide charges after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
CAPE TOWN - Two Johannesburg doctors accused of culpable homicide have been granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Paediatrician Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi handed themselves over to police on Monday morning. The pair is facing culpable homicide charges after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in the intensive care unit at Netcare Park Lane Clinic in October.
Both doctors were suspended from Netcare’s facilities, pending an investigation into the boy’s death.
The Health Professions Council of South Africa’s Dr Kgosi Letlape said the body was conducting its own investigation after more families shared their stories.
“Any other matters will be dealt with separately. There are previous cases against one of the doctor’s involved.”
He said Beale was subjected to a suspension hearing.
“Professor Beale’s suspension hearing has been held and he’s been suspended.”
