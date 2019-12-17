View all in Latest
Gift of the Givers expecting Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA soon

According to the organisation, Mohamed escaped from captivity in Syria and had been handed over to Turkish intelligence authorities.

The latest picture of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed from the Gift of the Givers on Sunday 15 December 2019. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Twitter
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers said they had informed the Department of International Relations about the state of abducted photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed following reports of his escape.

The relief aid organisation said it was no longer involved with the case after his family opted for a different negotiator.

According to the organisation, Mohamed escaped from captivity in Syria and had been handed over to Turkish intelligence authorities.

Mohammed was kidnapped by a group of masked men in 2017 while he was on assignment in the war-torn country.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said it shouldn't be long before Mohammed is back home.

“When I got the message, we sent it to his family, as well as the minister and Dirco. That’s the message we sent Saturday night.”

Dirco’s Clayson Monyela said they would not comment on the matter.

