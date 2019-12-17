View all in Latest
Firearms amnesty period extended to May 2020

The firearms rights and advocacy group’s response comes after the police ministry’s announcement that the Firearms Amnesty period, which started this month, is on track.

Picture: Freeimages.com
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The police ministry has extended the illegal and unlawful firearms amnesty period to May 2020.

The firearms amnesty period is an opportunity for gun owners to surrender unwanted or unlawfully owned firearms.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said people in possession of these weapons would apply for the amnesty at their local police stations and hand in the firearms there.

“The minister of police is sure this amnesty period will and must result in the reduction of firearms being in the wrong hands.”

All weapons are sent for ballistic testing when they are handed in, however, there are 46 police stations that won't be able to process such applications.

“If one of the 46 stations is nearest to your home, those who wish to surrender their unwanted or illegally possessed can do so at neighbouring police stations.”

Meanwhile, Gun Owners South Africa on Monday said more efficient ways needed to be implemented to rid communities of illegal firearms.

The firearms rights and advocacy group’s response comes after the police ministry’s announcement that the firearms amnesty period, which started this month, is on track.

Gun Owners South Africa’s Tim Flack said: “The gangsters in Cape Town are not going to hand those guns in. It's ridiculous that the minister even thinks that."

The police ministry said firearms could not be handed in at 46 police stations across the country and continuous assessments of these stations would be conducted to determine their readiness take in unwanted firearms.

