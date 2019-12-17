View all in Latest
eThekwini Metro Police sound warning over alcohol on beaches

eThekwini Metro Police said that they would keep a close eye on the city’s beaches following a series of violent incidents over the long weekend.

Durban's beachfront on 16 December 2019. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
Durban's beachfront on 16 December 2019. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
one minute ago

DURBAN - eThekwini Metro Police said that they would keep a close eye on the city’s beaches following a series of violent incidents over the long weekend.

It has warned that all those found consuming alcohol in public areas would be arrested.

One person died and an officer was injured during a brawl at the weekend.

Several beachgoers were arrested in connection with the violence.

eThekwini Metro Police spokersperson Parboo Sewpersad said that officers had been called out to several drunken brawls since the start of the festive season.

He said that in some cases police had been among the casualties.

"Yesterday, a metro police officer was assaulted by a drunken mob on the beachfront, however, we have arrested three people."

He has warned against those who illegally sold, bought and consumed alcohol in public areas.

"We are now going to emphasise that people are not allowed to bring alcohol to the beach, not allowed to bring firearms to the beach, not allowed to bring knives to the beach, so we are going to do some stop and searches during this festive season."

Sewpersad was confident that their safety plan would yield results.

