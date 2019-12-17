EFF’s resolutions give its president power to be chief signatory on contracts
The EFF’s new amended constitution has bestowed new powers to its structures including the central command team, its highest decision-making body in between conferences.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has adopted a number of resolutions at its conference, which will shape its policy in the coming years including constitutional amendments giving its president the power to be a chief signatory of all contracts the party enters into.
On Monday, the red berets adopted a declaration that includes several changes to how it functions.
This as it works towards building stronger grass-roots support ahead of the municipal elections and the 2024 national elections.
The structure is now empowered to recall officials deployed in public office among others changes as EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu explains.
“The decisions are final, and the sentences take effect even if you’ve appealed to the NPA. We don’t say the sentence is suspended because you’re appealing.”
The organisation has also resolved to establish a women’s league, an issue that has been the subject of much debate in the party.
The EFF has been struggling to attract female voters and supporters since its inception and this is one of the ways it hopes to correct this.
The party also resolved that any member who resigns from the party to join another would not be allowed to rejoin.
WATCH: ‘I am not a dictator, I work hard’ - Malema
