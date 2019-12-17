EC woman to appear in court for allegedly poisoning son, 2 friends

The 63-year-old woman was arrested last week and is accused of poisoning the trio aged 19, 25 and 27.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape woman is expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering her son and his two friends.

The woman is alleged to have made her son porridge mixed with poison, which he shared with two of his friends.

Later that evening, they became sick and died.

After a police probe, the woman confessed to feeding her son the meal but said she didn’t know he would share it with his friends. She also said her son was an abusive drug addict and that she could no longer handle the abuse.

The woman is facing three counts of murder.