DA court bid to challenge Tshwane mayor & speaker's removal postponed

The pair were voted out during a special council sitting earlier this month, but the DA went to court and that decision was set aside pending Tuesday’s hearing.

The Tshwane Council. Picture: @TshwaneANC/Twitter
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The application to hear arguments regarding the removal of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe will be heard on Thursday.

The pair were voted out during a special council sitting earlier this month, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court and that decision was set aside pending Tuesday’s hearing.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) lawyers told the High Court in Pretoria they were never served with any legal papers ahead of the DA’s challenge. They have been given until Thursday to file replying papers.

More in Politics

