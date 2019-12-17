DA court bid to challenge Tshwane mayor & speaker's removal postponed
The pair were voted out during a special council sitting earlier this month, but the DA went to court and that decision was set aside pending Tuesday’s hearing.
JOHANNESBURG - The application to hear arguments regarding the removal of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe will be heard on Thursday.
The pair were voted out during a special council sitting earlier this month, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court and that decision was set aside pending Tuesday’s hearing.
The African National Congress’ (ANC) lawyers told the High Court in Pretoria they were never served with any legal papers ahead of the DA’s challenge. They have been given until Thursday to file replying papers.
#TshwaneCouncil— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2019
Court packed to capacity as Pretoria High Court is to hear arguments in DA vs City of Tshwane and others on removal of Mayor and Speaker
@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/4QC2vDCDv2
