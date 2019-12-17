Cele kicks off police safety operations inspections in Mpumalanga
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has kicked off the safer festive season operations inspection.
Authorities visited public spaces, inspecting police operations and road blocks to assess safety in various areas.
Statistics showed that crime normally increased during the holiday season.
The minister said that they were focusing on Mpumalanga today.
"Remember Mpumalanga is one of the most important provinces because there are lots of tourists that visit there. The SAPS and tourism [authorities] signed a joint MOU to say let's work together to make tourists safe."
