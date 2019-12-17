View all in Latest
Cabinet wants incoming Eskom CEO De Ruyter to start work earlier

Andre de Ruyter was meant to start in his new position next month, but given the load shedding crisis, government wanted a captain steering the power utility.

Newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: www.nampak.com
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has mandated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to start work as soon as possible.

De Ruyter was meant to start in his new position next month, but given the load shedding crisis, government wanted a captain steering the power utility.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu made the announcement at a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday morning. He said De Ruyter and his management team should start work immediately.

Mthembu said De Ruyter needed to attend to governance and financial management issues at Eskom.

“We would like him to start earlier and he will be able to immediately deal with the concerning issues like the huge backlog of maintenance of the ageing plants and the structural defects at Medupi and Kusile power stations,” Mthembu said.

Deputy President David Mabuza would convene a new energy war room together with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Gordhan.

The team would deal with any challenge to the country’s energy supply.

