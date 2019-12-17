Cabinet wants incoming Eskom CEO De Ruyter to start work earlier
Andre de Ruyter was meant to start in his new position next month, but given the load shedding crisis, government wanted a captain steering the power utility.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has mandated Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to start work as soon as possible.
De Ruyter was meant to start in his new position next month, but given the load shedding crisis, government wanted a captain steering the power utility.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu made the announcement at a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday morning. He said De Ruyter and his management team should start work immediately.
Mthembu said De Ruyter needed to attend to governance and financial management issues at Eskom.
“We would like him to start earlier and he will be able to immediately deal with the concerning issues like the huge backlog of maintenance of the ageing plants and the structural defects at Medupi and Kusile power stations,” Mthembu said.
Deputy President David Mabuza would convene a new energy war room together with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Gordhan.
The team would deal with any challenge to the country’s energy supply.
More in Business
-
Post-Brexit UK will be full of opportunities for SA businesses - Nigel Casey
-
Rand flat after overnight rally on Sino-US trade cheer
-
Ramaphosa to meet with PIC commissioners after final report submission
-
EFF vows mass campaign against banks, private sector
-
Mantashe takes first steps to increasing power generating capacity for SA
-
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.