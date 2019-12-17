A year on and Delft girl Linathi Titshala still missing
Linathi Titshala disappeared as she walked just a few metres between her grandmother’s house and her mother’s home.
CAPE TOWN – It’s a full year since a nine-year-old girl disappeared in Delft and there have still been no tangible leads as to what happened to her.
In spite of weeks of searching, no one has seen or heard from her since and the investigation into her whereabouts has turned up no clues.
Titshala had just celebrated her ninth birthday before her disappearance.
Her grandmother Nabantu Matanzima recounted the last time she saw her granddaughter.
“She was playing with her friends. After a few minutes, I didn’t see them and thought she might be playing around the corner with them.”
Matanzima recounted how she thought nothing of it and later in the afternoon when she saw her daughter, Linathi's mother, she asked where she was.
“I was on my way to the shop to get bread. I asked them if they saw her and they said no.”
Linathi’s disappearance prompted a search that lasted weeks but revealed no clues as to what might have happened to the child.
Now Nabantu Matanzima sits inside her home next to a front door that stands open, eagerly hoping that the many faces that pop in could be her granddaughter.
