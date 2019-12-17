10 ORTIA security guards arrested for possession of stolen alcohol
JOHANNESBURG - Ten security guards at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have been arrested in the past few days for being in possession of stolen alcohol and other beverages.
It's understood the workers were apprehended for stealing the liquor while on duty and throwing them over a fence, causing its damage.
Officials say 10 others have been dismissed for contravening the Civil Aviation Act and for trespassing.
One security officer - employed by an international airline - was found with 47 bottles of liquor on him when stopped and searched.
He was arrested and has appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.
