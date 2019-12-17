1 home, 2 farm buildings destroyed as firefighters battle Greyton fire

Firefighters were battling to contain the blaze that started last week in the Greyton nature reserve.

CAPE TOWN - One home and two farm buildings have been destroyed in a fire near Greyton in the Overberg area.

Firefighters were battling to contain the blaze that started last week in the Greyton nature reserve.

Aerial resources were deployed earlier to assist with the efforts.

More than 100 firefighters are reportedly on scene.

Owner of the Wolwekloof farm situated about three kilometres outside town, Mike Donkin, explained that they were in the process of evacuating the property.

"This is serious. The entire village is engulfed in smoke; people can't see what's going on in the village and the entire village is surrounded by fires."

Firefighters were also still battling two separate wildfires in the Hessequa region between Albertinia and Gouritzmond.