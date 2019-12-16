WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on Reconciliation Day commemoration
This year the government will observe the day under the theme of The Year of Indigenous Languages.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the commemoration of the National Day of Reconciliation in KwaZulu-Natal.
Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to our progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism.
The month of December is designated as Reconciliation Month, and the government has called on all citizens to reach out to each other, especially citizens of different races.
This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme "The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages;” and emphasises the significance of indigenous languages in line with the United Nation General Assembly's proclamations for 2019.
Follow proceedings below.
