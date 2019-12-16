WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on Reconciliation Day commemoration

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on Reconciliation Day commemoration

This year the government will observe the day under the theme of The Year of Indigenous Languages.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the commemoration of the National Day of Reconciliation in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to our progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism.

The month of December is designated as Reconciliation Month, and the government has called on all citizens to reach out to each other, especially citizens of different races.

This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme "The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages;” and emphasises the significance of indigenous languages in line with the United Nation General Assembly's proclamations for 2019.

Follow proceedings below.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA