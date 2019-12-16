Use of imitation weapons can still lead to charges, warns City of CT

Between July and November, officers seized 53 firearms, of which 28 were imitation weapons.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s metro police has noted an increase in imitation firearms.

At least 72 people were apprehended in connection with this, resulting in over 100 charges.

Metro police's Wayne Le Roux said suspects were making use of these replicas, as they assumed that they wouldn’t face the full might of the law when caught.

“The increase of imitation firearms is not surprising. They fool people into believing that they are real. Suspects can still be charged in terms of the law.”