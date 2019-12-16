Sanelisiwe Chiliza's murder raises questions on 16 days of activism campaign

Chiliza was killed over a week ago, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Mxolisi Dlamini.

DURBAN - Mourners gathered at the funeral service of Durban woman Sanelisiwe Chiliza have questioned the effect of campaigns such as 16 of days of activism for no violence against women and children.

Chiliza was killed over a week ago, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Mxolisi Dlamini.

Police said her body was discovered with bruises and stab wounds. There was a sombre and tense mood in the Magabheni township following the murder of the 28-year-old woman.

Nhlanhla Chiliza said his sister was a kind person who did not deserve to die the way that she did.

“The way he beat her, I don’t know if I can put this into words. She didn’t deserve this.”

It is alleged that Chiliza’s boyfriend attacked her after they returned from a local tavern. He had allegedly accused her of cheating on him.

Dlamini is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Thursday for his bail hearing.

ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign (16 Days Campaign) is a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

Other key commemorative days during this period include World Aids Day on 1 December and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on 3 December of every year.

The official opening of 2019 16 Days campaign took place in Limpopo on 25 November under the theme: Enough is Enough, 356 days to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Given the scourge of gender-based violence in the country, which is declared a national address, the government is implementing the emergency response action plan on gender-based violence and femicide, which was announced by President Cyril in September 2019.

The 16 Days campaign forms the centre point of government’s comprehensive 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. At the end of the campaign on 10 December 2019, the government launched the 365 Days Behavioural Change Campaign.

During the 16 Days period, Government - together with civil society and the private sector - hosted a series of community and sector dialogues and activities to foster a collaborative effort in dealing with GBVF.