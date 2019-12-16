Sanelisiwe Chiliza's murder raises questions on 16 days of activism campaign
Chiliza was killed over a week ago, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Mxolisi Dlamini.
DURBAN - Mourners gathered at the funeral service of Durban woman Sanelisiwe Chiliza have questioned the effect of campaigns such as 16 of days of activism for no violence against women and children.
Chiliza was killed over a week ago, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Mxolisi Dlamini.
Police said her body was discovered with bruises and stab wounds. There was a sombre and tense mood in the Magabheni township following the murder of the 28-year-old woman.
Nhlanhla Chiliza said his sister was a kind person who did not deserve to die the way that she did.
“The way he beat her, I don’t know if I can put this into words. She didn’t deserve this.”
It is alleged that Chiliza’s boyfriend attacked her after they returned from a local tavern. He had allegedly accused her of cheating on him.
Dlamini is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Thursday for his bail hearing.
ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN
The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign (16 Days Campaign) is a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).
Other key commemorative days during this period include World Aids Day on 1 December and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on 3 December of every year.
The official opening of 2019 16 Days campaign took place in Limpopo on 25 November under the theme: Enough is Enough, 356 days to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).
Given the scourge of gender-based violence in the country, which is declared a national address, the government is implementing the emergency response action plan on gender-based violence and femicide, which was announced by President Cyril in September 2019.
The 16 Days campaign forms the centre point of government’s comprehensive 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. At the end of the campaign on 10 December 2019, the government launched the 365 Days Behavioural Change Campaign.
During the 16 Days period, Government - together with civil society and the private sector - hosted a series of community and sector dialogues and activities to foster a collaborative effort in dealing with GBVF.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa approves release of over 14,000 prisoners - Justice Minister
-
EFF wants to start its own radio station & print publication
-
Ramaphosa: There’s no reconciliation without recognising injustices of the past
-
Use of imitation weapons can still lead to charges, warns City of CT
-
DA: Mkhwebane must be investigated over Vrede claims, removed from office
-
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on Reconciliation Day commemoration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.