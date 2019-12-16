SA teacher Khangelani Sibiya receives global teacher award

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA teacher Khangelani Sibiya receives global teacher award

Sibiya, who received the best global teacher award in Dubai at the weekend, said he reached over 25,000 pupils across the country.

Khangelani Sibiya. Picture: Supplied.
Khangelani Sibiya. Picture: Supplied.
4 minutes ago

DURBAN - South African maths and science teacher Khangelani Sibiya has beaten contenders from 79 countries to win the coveted teacher of the year award.

Sibiya hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sibiya, who received the best global teacher award in Dubai at the weekend, said he reached over 25,000 pupils across the country.

The award aims to recognise innovation and creativity in teaching and learning.

Sibiya believes he won the title because of his creative strategy, which involves using traditional music and indigenous languages to teach maths and science.

“I am a teacher at a Richards Bay school. On weekends, I provide support to different schools on science and maths.”

He hopes to attract sponsorships so he can hire more teachers to reach more pupils in 2020.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA