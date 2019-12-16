SA teacher Khangelani Sibiya receives global teacher award

Sibiya, who received the best global teacher award in Dubai at the weekend, said he reached over 25,000 pupils across the country.

DURBAN - South African maths and science teacher Khangelani Sibiya has beaten contenders from 79 countries to win the coveted teacher of the year award.

Sibiya hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sibiya says the weekend classes are mostly free to learners but contributions from those who can afford and well-wishers from the community are always welcome as the NPO does not have major sponsors. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/fH1u93UTVZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2019

The award aims to recognise innovation and creativity in teaching and learning.

Sibiya believes he won the title because of his creative strategy, which involves using traditional music and indigenous languages to teach maths and science.

“I am a teacher at a Richards Bay school. On weekends, I provide support to different schools on science and maths.”

He hopes to attract sponsorships so he can hire more teachers to reach more pupils in 2020.