Ramaphosa to address Day of Reconciliation celebrations in KZN
This year government will observe the day under the theme of ‘the year of indigenous languages’.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday will deliver the keynote address at the commemoration of the national Day of Reconciliation in KwaZulu-Natal.
This year government will observe the day under the theme of the year of indigenous languages. The event is expected to take place at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality.
The Day of Reconciliation has been commemorated annually since 1995 with the intention of promoting reconciliation and national unity.
“Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to our progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism, and non-sexism. The month of December is designated as Reconciliation Month, and government has called on all citizens to reach out to each other, especially citizens of different races,” the Presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa was expected to be accompanied by Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.
