Ramaphosa: There’s no reconciliation without recognising injustices of the past

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Ramaphosa: There’s no reconciliation without recognising injustices of the past

The president delivered a keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal on Reconciliation Day 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal on Reconciliation Day 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that reconciliation would not be achieved unless the country recognised the injustices of the past.

The president delivered the keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal.

This year government observes Reconciliation Day under the theme The Year of Indigenous Languages.

Ramaphosa said reconciliation is about being honest about the injustices that many South Africans have had to endure.

“On this day of reconciliation, all of us as South Africans are called upon to reflect on the injustices that our people have suffered and continue to suffer.”

Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to the country's progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism.

Ramaphosa adds year’s Reconciliation Day should serve as a reminder of how the people of Bergville were disposed of their land.

He said the country needed to address the issue of land.

“I’d like to make it clear that if we want true reconciliation, we need to address the injustices of the past and the land question is one of those injustices.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA