Ramaphosa: There’s no reconciliation without recognising injustices of the past
The president delivered a keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that reconciliation would not be achieved unless the country recognised the injustices of the past.
The president delivered the keynote address at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal.
This year government observes Reconciliation Day under the theme The Year of Indigenous Languages.
Ramaphosa said reconciliation is about being honest about the injustices that many South Africans have had to endure.
“On this day of reconciliation, all of us as South Africans are called upon to reflect on the injustices that our people have suffered and continue to suffer.”
Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to the country's progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism.
Ramaphosa adds year’s Reconciliation Day should serve as a reminder of how the people of Bergville were disposed of their land.
He said the country needed to address the issue of land.
“I’d like to make it clear that if we want true reconciliation, we need to address the injustices of the past and the land question is one of those injustices.”
