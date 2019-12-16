Ramaphosa approves release of over 14,000 prisoners - Justice Minister

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the process would start immediately and may take up to nine months.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the release of 14,647 offenders on pardons and remissions to mark Reconciliation Day.

The pardons will not include offenders sentenced for sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, armed robbery, mentally-ill sedition, high treason, sabotage and terrorism.