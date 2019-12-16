Over 200 illegal firearms surrendered since 1 December, says Police Ministry

The firearms amnesty commenced on the 1 December and will run until the end of May next year.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 illegal firearms have been surrendered since the start of the firearms amnesty period, according to the Police Ministry.

The firearms amnesty commenced on the 1 December and will run until the end of May next year.

Forty-six police stations, where firearms cannot be handed in, have also been included in the firearms amnesty gazette that was published at the end of last month.

In Gauteng, these stations include Bekkersdal, Eersterus and Kagiso.

In the Western Cape, areas like Athlone, Klapmuts and Riversdale are some of the police stations where firearms cannot be handed in yet.

Officials say continuous assessments on these stations will be conducted to determine their readiness.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered since the start of the amnesty period. The minister is very encouraged and called for maximum participation.”