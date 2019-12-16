Malema: We want a United States of Africa

‘We want a United States of Africa with one currency, economy, and judiciary.’

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday spelled out the party’s ambitious vision to lead the entire African continent to economic freedom.

Speaking at the party’s second national people’s assembly in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, Malema explained that it was only natural that economic freedom came from the south.

The gathering was expected to come to an end on Monday.

Malema was re-elected to the position of party president on Saturday along with the EFF’s top six leaders.

WATCH: EFF top 6 nominations

Governing South Africa may have appeared to be a tall order for the EFF, but this was just one dream that formed part of even bolder ambitions.

Malema wants the six-year-old organisation to have a presence everywhere on the continent.

“Our vision is not these small-minded things you’re thinking about; we want to lead Africa. We want a United States of Africa with one currency, economy, and judiciary,” Malema said.

The EFF is South Africa’s third-largest party with 44 parliamentary seats and representation in most municipalities and metros.

The party’s vision appeared to be inspired by late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi who dreamt of a United States of Africa.

This plan could well be underway with formations from Liberia, Malawi, and Namibia who were among the guests attending the second people’s assembly in Nasrec.

WATCH: ‘I am not a dictator, I work hard’ - Malema