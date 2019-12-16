Grim start to festive season after 11 killed on WC roads
Last year, 149 people were killed on the roads in the Western Cape over the holiday period.
CAPE TOWN – Eleven people died since the start of the festive season long weekend in the Western Cape.
Provincial traffic officials said they would continue to crack down on motorists who were failing to adhere to the rules of the road. Traffic volumes on major routes including the N1, N2, and N7 were particularly busy over the last few days.
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said officials would be out in full force.
“We will have a no-nonsense approach and we have to stop this ongoing carnage on our roads,” he said.
Motorists were advised to obey the rules of the road.
Nationally more than 1,612 people lost their lives on the country’s roads between 1 December and 8 January.
Kwa-Zulu Natal recorded the most fatalities over this period at 328 followed by the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng.
