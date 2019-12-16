Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe qualifies for parole - minister
Minister Lamola announced that thousands of offenders would be considered for pardons and remissions from 16 December to mark Reconciliation Day.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Monday said Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe qualifies for parole but would not confirm whether the activist is among the inmates who will receive a presidential pardon.
Lamola announced that thousands of offenders would be considered for pardons and remissions from 16 December to mark Reconciliation Day.
The remissions will not include sexual offenders, child abusers and murderers.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced this year’s pardons, Cekeshe and Xhosa king Buyelekhaya Zwelinbanzi Dalindyebo were among the names that many were looking out for.
But Lamola has stuck to numbers only, saying that announcements of names will only be made on a case by case basis when they are concluded. However, he said Cekeshe qualifies for parole.
The minister said Cekeshe’s legal team had requested he intervene in the student activist’s application for a presidential pardon, however, his appeal has halted that process.
