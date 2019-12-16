EFF wants to start its own radio station & print publication
The party’s commission on “media and the battle of ideas” presented the proposal to the national conference plenary on Monday morning following its elective conference at Nasrec.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has resolved to establish its own alternative radio station and print publications to guard against what it says is a “negative categorisation of the party and its ideals”.
The party’s commission on “media and the battle of ideas” presented the proposal to the national conference plenary on Monday morning following its elective conference at Nasrec.
The resolution follows protracted battles between the EFF and South African media houses which it often accuses of pursuing an anti-EFF agenda that is sponsored by the ruling African National Congress and private businesses.
Member of the central command team Sinawo Tambo explained: “The commission resolves that the EFF must establish an alternative broadcast radio and print media to guard against negative categorisation of socialist ideals in general. The commission resolves that media entities must self-regulate. This is linked to accountability that must be practised in all sectors of society.”
More in Politics
-
DA: Mkhwebane must be investigated over Vrede claims, removed from office
-
EFF proposes govt get rid of Social Development Department
-
Parties express differing views on meaning of Day of Reconciliation
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: True reconciliation is not only about social cohesion
-
Malema: We want a United States of Africa
-
‘SA carried on Mogoeng Mogoeng's shoulders,’ says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.