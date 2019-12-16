EFF wants to start its own radio station & print publication

The party’s commission on “media and the battle of ideas” presented the proposal to the national conference plenary on Monday morning following its elective conference at Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has resolved to establish its own alternative radio station and print publications to guard against what it says is a “negative categorisation of the party and its ideals”.

The resolution follows protracted battles between the EFF and South African media houses which it often accuses of pursuing an anti-EFF agenda that is sponsored by the ruling African National Congress and private businesses.

Member of the central command team Sinawo Tambo explained: “The commission resolves that the EFF must establish an alternative broadcast radio and print media to guard against negative categorisation of socialist ideals in general. The commission resolves that media entities must self-regulate. This is linked to accountability that must be practised in all sectors of society.”