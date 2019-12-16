EFF vows mass campaign against banks, private sector

He accused the institutions of being “too powerful” at the expense of ordinary South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party and other left-leaning formations would wage a “war” on the financial sector and the banks next year.

Malema made the comments during his party’s second national conference at Nasrec, near Soweto, as it came to an end on Monday.

Malema said the war his party plans to unleash on financial institutions is meant to remind them that no one is above the power of the people.

He lashed out at insurer Old Mutual following last month’s disturbing scenes when a family had to present the company with a dead body before it approved a pay-out.

He said this demonstrated that the sector does not care about the interests of black people.

Earlier in the conference, Saftu and Amcu committed that they would put aside all their differences with the EFF to mount a mass campaign against the private sector.