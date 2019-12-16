Cele, Winde could soon sign R1bn safety plan for WC

Minister Bheki Cele and Premier Alan Winde were expected to sign the plan into effect but decided to hold off until consultation with their lawyers.

CAPE TOWN - After months of uncertainty, Police Minister Bheki Cele appears to be warming up to the Western Cape’s R1 billion safety plan.

When Winde announced his R1 billion safety plan, many doubted whether it would work.

While the SAPS was not involved in the intervention at first, this has seemingly changed.

Winde said Cele has shown greater interest in the plan.

“We agreed that we’d find mutual ground on how we’d get these things to work. Since then, our teams have been working on quite a few things.”

Winde’s safety plan will see 3,000 new police officers trained over the next three financial years and intervention from all provincial government departments.