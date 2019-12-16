View all in Latest
Boy (12) drowns at excavation site

ER24’s spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics and other rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving a call from the police.

A 12-year-old boy drowned on Sunday 15 December 2019 while swimming with friends at an excavation site in the East Rand, Johannesburg that had filled with water from the recent rains. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 12-year-old boy drowned on Sunday while swimming with friends at an excavation site that had been filled with water from the recent rains near Evander in the East Rand, Johannesburg.

ER24’s spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics and other rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving a call from the police.

“The distressed boy’s parents were also on the scene. SAPS diver sergeant Nagel and Andries Lee from Delta 1 managed to recover the body and our ER24 medic, unfortunately, declared the boy dead on the scene,” he said.

Campbell urged people to avoid swimming unsupervised and in areas not designated for swimming.

Timeline

