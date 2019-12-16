2 killed, 22 injured in Mpumalanga bus collision

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, a man and a woman, were killed on Monday morning following a bus collision in Kranspoort, Middelburg.

Twenty-two others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9 am, they found another medical service at the scene. Upon further assessment, paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were found with fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

“Twenty-two patients were assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by various medical services at the scene for further medical care.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but police were on the scene for further investigations.