WATCH LIVE: EFF’s newly elected Top 6 address media
The EFF is holding its elective congress in Soweto this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema and the rest of the newly elected top 6 hold a press briefing on the third and last day of the party’s elective congress which is taking place at Nasrec in Soweto.
On Saturday night, more than 3,000 delegates elected the new leadership which saw Malema and Floyd Shivambu retain their positions as president and deputy president respectively.
Malema says the new leadership has not experienced any animosity from the old leadership, which includes Godrich Gardee - who has been replaced by Marshall Dlamini as secretary general.
Dlamini will deputized by Poppy Moilola.
Veronica Mente is the national chairperson, while former Gauteng treasurer Omphile Maotwe was nominated unopposed for the position of national treasurer.
