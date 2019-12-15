Sacking of EFF security member ‘not sufficient’ – delegate
Delegates have expressed concern after several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution'.
JOHANNESBURG – With day three of the Economic Freedom Fighters's (EFF) national elective congress now underway, delegates are being giving space to ventilate their concerns about issues facing the party.
Some taken exception to how Saturday's scuffle was handled by the party.
The several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution' (DOR).
The organisation has confirmed that its since fired the security guard responsible.
Scuffle breaks out at the EFF elective conference after new leadership is appointed. #EFF2ndNPA pic.twitter.com/bpGDd1vyCH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2019
Reacting to the dismissal of the member of the DOR, one delegate said more needed to be done.
“We acknowledge that the leadership is saying that [the] general has been dismissed, but that is not sufficient. If we are going to look at them on an individual basis, it means that whenever we have issues we are just going to fire. What we need to look at is the issue of training, we need to have a DOR that is trained on crowd management, to make sure that they don’t panic when situations arise," she said.
Meanwhile, Party leader Julius Malema emphasised that discipline is a cardinal requirement if the EFF is to grow from strength to strength when he presented his political report to the second national assembly on Saturday.
More in Local
-
EFF receives appeals on disciplinary action against members
-
Concourt ruling on gang rape ‘a strong message’ to would-be rapists – GCE
-
Reports: Journalist Shiraaz Mohamed free from captivity in Syria
-
Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’
-
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in Nyanga
-
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.