Sacking of EFF security member ‘not sufficient’ – delegate

Delegates have expressed concern after several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution'.

JOHANNESBURG – With day three of the Economic Freedom Fighters's (EFF) national elective congress now underway, delegates are being giving space to ventilate their concerns about issues facing the party.

Some taken exception to how Saturday's scuffle was handled by the party.

The several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution' (DOR).

The organisation has confirmed that its since fired the security guard responsible.

Scuffle breaks out at the EFF elective conference after new leadership is appointed. #EFF2ndNPA pic.twitter.com/bpGDd1vyCH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2019

Reacting to the dismissal of the member of the DOR, one delegate said more needed to be done.

“We acknowledge that the leadership is saying that [the] general has been dismissed, but that is not sufficient. If we are going to look at them on an individual basis, it means that whenever we have issues we are just going to fire. What we need to look at is the issue of training, we need to have a DOR that is trained on crowd management, to make sure that they don’t panic when situations arise," she said.

Meanwhile, Party leader Julius Malema emphasised that discipline is a cardinal requirement if the EFF is to grow from strength to strength when he presented his political report to the second national assembly on Saturday.