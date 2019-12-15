Sacking of EFF security member ‘not sufficient’ – delegate

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sacking of EFF security member ‘not sufficient’ – delegate

Delegates have expressed concern after several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution'.

An estimated 3,000 delegates attending the second national elective congress at Nasrec in Soweto in December. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
An estimated 3,000 delegates attending the second national elective congress at Nasrec in Soweto in December. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With day three of the Economic Freedom Fighters's (EFF) national elective congress now underway, delegates are being giving space to ventilate their concerns about issues facing the party.

Some taken exception to how Saturday's scuffle was handled by the party.

The several women were taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed by the party's security known as the 'defenders of the revolution' (DOR).

The organisation has confirmed that its since fired the security guard responsible.

Reacting to the dismissal of the member of the DOR, one delegate said more needed to be done.

“We acknowledge that the leadership is saying that [the] general has been dismissed, but that is not sufficient. If we are going to look at them on an individual basis, it means that whenever we have issues we are just going to fire. What we need to look at is the issue of training, we need to have a DOR that is trained on crowd management, to make sure that they don’t panic when situations arise," she said.

Meanwhile, Party leader Julius Malema emphasised that discipline is a cardinal requirement if the EFF is to grow from strength to strength when he presented his political report to the second national assembly on Saturday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA