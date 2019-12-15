‘SA carried on Mogoeng Mogoeng's shoulders,’ says Malema

Malema was remarking at what he said were inconsistencies by some members of the judiciary in terms of expression and judgments.

SOWETO - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has praised Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as the country's saviour.

He's addressed reporters on Sunday afternoon at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec.

Malema was re-elected unopposed as the party's leader on Saturday night.

The EFF has had a fraught relationship with the judiciary over the years with it launching scathing attacks on the judges when rulings do not favour them.

Malema said the chief justice was carrying South Africa on his shoulders.

“The law is the law; there is no old dawn or a new dawn, let them stick to the law otherwise this country is gone. It’s not true that this country is carried on its shoulders by Xhosa people, this country is carried on the shoulders of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.”

MOBILISING MORE LEF-LEANING ORGANISATIONS

As more left-leaning organisations embrace the EFF the party said it planned to mobilise all formations of the same character against the state in the coming year.

On Sunday, the party’s national elective conference was addressed by leaders of labour movements, the South African Federation of Trade Unions and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, which agreed that egos should be put aside to pursue a common goal in the interest of the working class and the poor.

The EFF and the labour organisation are agitating a defiance movement against what they say is the current government’s plan to “hand over” state-owned institutions to the white businesses.

The EFF’s plan to take on what they say is President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration’s plans to sideline the interests of South Africans will differ significantly with how the party handled The Jacob Zuma Presidency.

Malema said they would not be calling for a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa but instead build a left-leaning movement against the government and capital.

Malema explained to reporters on the sidelines of the EFF conference that if the left failed to occupy the picket line, right-wing elements would take over whatever was left of the country.



Malema further spelt out his vision, saying the EFF planned to be a continental political organisation.