Reports: Journalist Shiraaz Mohamed free from captivity in Syria

Mohamed was taken hostage on 10 January 2017 in Darkoush, Syria, when he had gone on his own accord as a photojournalist to capture the Syrian war.

Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gift of the Givers have reported that unknown sources have confirmed to them on Saturday that photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is free from captivity.

Mohamed was taken hostage on 10 January 2017 in Darkoush, Syria, when he had gone on his own accord as a photojournalist to capture the Syrian war.

In a statement on Sunday, the organisation said: “ Gift of the Givers has received the encouraging news, from unknown sources yesterday, that Shiraaz Mohamed is free. The details are sketchy but we were told that Shiraaz 'escaped' from captivity and at some point was assisted by 'friendly' people, who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around Shiraaz's capture.”

Earlier this year, a video of a man who identifies himself as Mohamed emerged.

He looks into the camera filming him from a small room and pleads for help, explaining his difficult living conditions.

At the time, when Eyewitness News tried to contact the family, they refused to speak on the matter, saying they were too heartbroken.

Four months before the emergence of the video, Mohamed’s captors demanded $1.5 million for his release.

WATCH: Video of SA journalist Shiraaz Mohamed

Timeline

