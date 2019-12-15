Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in Nyanga

The 30-year-old man was shot in an apparent hit after responding to a transport request in Nyanga on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Police have launched a man hunt for the killers of an e-hailing cab driver who was shot in the troubled town of Nyanga.

The man was gunned down on Saturday in what's alleged to been a hit.

The community policing forum is now appealing for drivers to be cautious before accepting requests for trips in the area.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the perpetrators are being sought.

“Police responded to the crime scene and found the 30-year-old Taxify driver with a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, with no arrests at this stage. Police detectives are following up on leads.”

The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe says it appears to have been a planned attack.

“The guy received a call that he must come and pick up someone as usual, and when the guy approached the road he was gunned down. We have been saying to these guys they must be very cautious.”