‘It stands between order and chaos,’ Malema defends EFF’s security

Following the announcement of the party's top six leadership on Saturday night, a scuffle broke out between members and a team tasked to protect them.

SOWETO - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has thrown down the gauntlet on the party's members for raising issues related to their security.

Malema has warned delegates who were suggesting that a different approach to security be adopted not to reveal their proposals in what he described as the presence of the enemy.

WATCH: EFF top 6 nominations

The national conference plenary was discussing the organisational, finance and political reports which were presented on Saturday when the issue arose.

Malema said in order for EFF members to build a coherent organisation, they should not be fighting with security.

He said it was the only thing that stood between order and chaos.

“It took a lot of effort to bring you here and to have this thing that we are having here; to elect the top six, so peacefully and in an orderly manner. You have never seen this even in the ruling party during the conference that took place here.”

A number of the party’s delegates who spoke during the plenary discussions suggested that instead of relying on the infamous DOR, a security branch of the EFF, the party should instead deploy marshals.

In his reply, Malema read the delegates the Riot Act: “What is the meaning of an apology if it is worth nothing because after the president said sorry, the matter was supposed to be closed and then we go and deal with this matter as the leadership of the EFF.”

The delegates will on Sunday debate various issues reflected in the EFF’s discussion document to conference in commissions behind closed doors.