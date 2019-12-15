Holidaymakers urged to obey traffic laws as festive season kicks off

-
Holidaymakers urged to obey traffic laws as festive season kicks offLocal
Gift of the Givers: SA, Turkish authorities to work on bringing Mohamed homeLocal
WATCH LIVE: EFF’s newly elected Top 6 address mediaPolitics
Deadly eruption hits New Zealand volcano tourist town hardWorld
Italian city evacuates 54,000 people to defuse WW2 bombWorld
Sacking of EFF security member ‘not sufficient’ – delegateLocal
Concourt ruling on gang rape ‘a strong message’ to would-be rapists – GCELocal
Reports: Journalist Shiraaz Mohamed free from captivity in SyriaLocal
Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’Local
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in NyangaLocal
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6Politics
EFF’s new top 6: Mpofu’s belly flop while Malema, Shivambu retain top positionsPolitics
Malema calls on EFF members to exercise political discipline to grow strongerPolitics
eNCA withdrawal from covering EFF elective conference unfortunate, says MalemaPolitics
WATCH LIVE: EFF elective conference media briefing under wayPolitics
Malema questions journalists who cover stories about the EFFPolitics
eNCA pulls out of EFF congress as Malema lambastes ‘propaganda’ mediaPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Keep calm and restore our confidence in cricketOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Eskom's fiasco is one more step towards a failed stateOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SAOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save themOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage oneBusiness
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerableLocal
Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGBBusiness
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to TribunalBusiness
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEOBusiness
Rand climbs to 6-week best as flat Fed overshadows local dataBusiness
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment statsBusiness
Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - NeilsonPolitics
Beyonce's dad clarifies Jagged Edge harassment claimLifestyle
Brad Pitt to spend birthday with 3 of his kidsLifestyle
Tori Spelling isn't 'great' with moneyLifestyle
Coming to 'Star Wars': Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what?Lifestyle
Actor Danny Aiello dead at age 86 - media reportsLifestyle
Taylor Swift takes aim at Scooter Braun in powerful speech at Billboard awardsLifestyle
'Dr John Kani' – Stellenbosch University to confer honorary doctorate on KaniLocal
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X as console war heats upLifestyle
Charlize Theron 'frustrated' she didn't deal with director who harassed herLifestyle
'It's been an honour', says emotional Woods after Presidents winSport
Confidence is key, says head coach Mark BoucherSport
Blitzboks cruise passed FijiSport
Mark Boucher appointed Proteas head coachSport
Late fightback keeps Tiger Woods' US in hunt at Presidents CupSport
Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in first TestSport
Ruthless Blitzboks overpower Japan's Brave Blossoms in CT openerSport
A boost for women's cricket as CSA launches Women's Super LeagueSport
Mourinho backs Spurs for top-four Premier League finishSport
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
Holidaymakers urged to obey traffic laws as festive season kicks off
Large volumes of traffic have been seen on the country's roads this long weekend, with many headed to their holiday destinations.
JOHANNESBURG – With many South Africans officially on holiday, there are renewed calls for motorists to obey traffic laws to lessen the number of road fatalities.
Large volumes of traffic have been seen on the country's roads this long weekend, with many headed to their holiday destinations.
To mitigate this, the N3 toll concession is advising motorists to rather travel during the day and not at night.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) Wayne Minaar says several authorities are stationed on busy routes.
“JMPD officers will be placed every 15km on the N1, N3, N12 and the M1 and M2.”
At the same time, the Western Cape traffic department has started cracking down on motorists who are failing to respect the rules of the road.
Police have arrested 46 drunk drivers in the province as several people begin with their holiday festivities this long weekend.
More than 200 motorists have been handcuffed for speeding in the past two days.
Eleven people have died on the province's roads this weekend.
The department's Kenny Africa said, “We are halfway past this long weekend and have already lost 11 lives on our roads due to motor vehicle crashes. We are urging motorists to please come on board with us.”
