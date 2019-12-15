Holidaymakers urged to obey traffic laws as festive season kicks off

Large volumes of traffic have been seen on the country's roads this long weekend, with many headed to their holiday destinations.

JOHANNESBURG – With many South Africans officially on holiday, there are renewed calls for motorists to obey traffic laws to lessen the number of road fatalities.

To mitigate this, the N3 toll concession is advising motorists to rather travel during the day and not at night.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) Wayne Minaar says several authorities are stationed on busy routes.

“JMPD officers will be placed every 15km on the N1, N3, N12 and the M1 and M2.”

At the same time, the Western Cape traffic department has started cracking down on motorists who are failing to respect the rules of the road.

Police have arrested 46 drunk drivers in the province as several people begin with their holiday festivities this long weekend.

More than 200 motorists have been handcuffed for speeding in the past two days.

Eleven people have died on the province's roads this weekend.



The department's Kenny Africa said, “We are halfway past this long weekend and have already lost 11 lives on our roads due to motor vehicle crashes. We are urging motorists to please come on board with us.”