Gift of the Givers: SA, Turkish authorities to work on bringing Mohamed home

The group has confirmed it's received information on Saturday night that Mohamed has been handed over to Turkish authorities and informed his family and the South African government.

JOHANNESBURG – Relief organisation gift of the givers says it's informed the family of abducted South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed and officials at international relations about his escape from captivity in Syria.

The Johannesburg based photographer was taken by unknown masked men while on assignment in 2017.

Gift of the givers says it will now await the South African government to work with Turkish authorities to ensure Mohamed is brought back home safely.

The organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said, “I’ve informed our government, I’ve informed his family and we now await the government to contact the Turkish intelligence to find out how he is and bring him home safely.”