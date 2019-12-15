Gift of the Givers relieved about Shiraaz Mohamed escaping abduction in Syria

The relief aid organisation confirmed earlier on Sunday that Mohamed escaped from captivity in Syria and has been handed over to Turkish authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers on Sunday said it was relieved following the latest developments surrounding the abduction of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed.

The Johannesburg-based photographer was taken by unknown men while on assignment back in 2017.

It's been over two years since Mohamed was abducted in Syria and his family has been praying for his safe return.

The latest developments have given his loved ones some glimmer of hope and they've asked for space as they wait for communication from the relevant authorities.

Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman said after escaping from custody, Mohamed was assisted by people who knew about his situation.

“Somebody called us to ask if we knew him and that they have handed him over to Turkish intelligence.”

The organisation said it hoped the South African government would work with Turkish authorities to bring him home as soon as possible.