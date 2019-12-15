Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’

Bob Mhlanga says he feels vindicated by the inspector general of intelligence report which found his suspension by former minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba unlawful.

Mhlanga was suspended by then minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba in May a day before she herself was relieved of her duties following President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of his new executive.

It's understood Mhlanga was suspended for alleged double salary dipping after he received two salaries from the state security agency and the international relations department on the same month.

Mhlanga says the findings by the office of the inspector general of intelligence have proven his suspicions that his suspension was malicious.

“It was quite clear right from the beginning, that this was malicious.”

Mhlanga says he only learnt through the media that someone else had taken up his position.

“…and surprise, surprise! That appointment was the person who had gone to report me to the police that I have defrauded the state by receiving two salaries.”

The report has recommended that state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo determine the appropriate remedial action to redress the prejudice suffered by Mhlanga.