Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’

-
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in NyangaLocal
-
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6Politics
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 14 December 2019Local
-
EFF’s new top 6: Mpofu’s belly flop while Malema, Shivambu retain top positionsPolitics
-
GALLERY: Day 2 of the EFF's elective conferenceLocal
-
Malema calls on EFF members to exercise political discipline to grow strongerPolitics
-
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in NyangaLocal
-
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6Politics
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 14 December 2019Local
-
GALLERY: Day 2 of the EFF's elective conferenceLocal
-
Cape Roads claim 10 lives since the start of long weekendLocal
-
Mark Boucher appointed Proteas head coachSport
-
WC cops on high alert amid fears of more violence after Staggie murderLocal
-
Graca Machel steps down as UCT chancellorLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Malema begins addressing delegates, delivers political reportLocal
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6
-
EFF’s new top 6: Mpofu’s belly flop while Malema, Shivambu retain top positionsPolitics
-
Malema calls on EFF members to exercise political discipline to grow strongerPolitics
-
eNCA withdrawal from covering EFF elective conference unfortunate, says MalemaPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF elective conference media briefing under wayPolitics
-
Malema questions journalists who cover stories about the EFFPolitics
-
eNCA pulls out of EFF congress as Malema lambastes ‘propaganda’ mediaPolitics
-
EFF sets its eyes on 2024, recounts major successes and aims to grow numbersPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Malema begins addressing delegates, delivers political reportLocal
-
PICS: Delegates chant and sing ahead of official start of EFF elective congressPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Keep calm and restore our confidence in cricketOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Eskom's fiasco is one more step towards a failed stateOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SAOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save themOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage oneBusiness
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerableLocal
-
Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGBBusiness
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to TribunalBusiness
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
-
MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEOBusiness
-
Rand climbs to 6-week best as flat Fed overshadows local dataBusiness
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment statsBusiness
-
Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - NeilsonPolitics
-
Brad Pitt to spend birthday with 3 of his kidsLifestyle
-
Tori Spelling isn't 'great' with moneyLifestyle
-
Coming to 'Star Wars': Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what?Lifestyle
-
Actor Danny Aiello dead at age 86 - media reportsLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift takes aim at Scooter Braun in powerful speech at Billboard awardsLifestyle
-
'Dr John Kani' – Stellenbosch University to confer honorary doctorate on KaniLocal
-
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X as console war heats upLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron 'frustrated' she didn't deal with director who harassed herLifestyle
-
Angela Bassett wants to raise awareness for type 2 diabetesLifestyle
-
Blitzboks cruise passed FijiSport
-
Mark Boucher appointed Proteas head coachSport
-
Late fightback keeps Tiger Woods' US in hunt at Presidents CupSport
-
Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in first TestSport
-
Ruthless Blitzboks overpower Japan's Brave Blossoms in CT openerSport
-
A boost for women's cricket as CSA launches Women's Super LeagueSport
-
Mourinho backs Spurs for top-four Premier League finishSport
-
NZ, Australia, USA women ease to wins at CT 7sSport
-
England shuffle their aces for South Africa seriesSport
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’
Bob Mhlanga says he feels vindicated by the inspector general of intelligence report which found his suspension by former minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG – Former ministerial state security advisor Bob Mhlanga says he feels vindicated by the inspector general of intelligence report which found his suspension unlawful.
Mhlanga was suspended by then minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba in May a day before she herself was relieved of her duties following President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of his new executive.
It's understood Mhlanga was suspended for alleged double salary dipping after he received two salaries from the state security agency and the international relations department on the same month.
Mhlanga says the findings by the office of the inspector general of intelligence have proven his suspicions that his suspension was malicious.
“It was quite clear right from the beginning, that this was malicious.”
Mhlanga says he only learnt through the media that someone else had taken up his position.
“…and surprise, surprise! That appointment was the person who had gone to report me to the police that I have defrauded the state by receiving two salaries.”
The report has recommended that state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo determine the appropriate remedial action to redress the prejudice suffered by Mhlanga.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in Nyangaone hour ago
-
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 647 minutes ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 14 December 201911 minutes ago
-
GALLERY: Day 2 of the EFF's elective conference14 hours ago
-
Cape Roads claim 10 lives since the start of long weekendone minute ago
-
Mark Boucher appointed Proteas head coach6 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.