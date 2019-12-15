EFF receives appeals on disciplinary action against members
Gardee says the review of the cases relating to the suspension and expulsion of members will be conducted by a special committee that will be appointed.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received eight applications for review of its decision to expel and suspend members who were sanctioned for various offenses.
In its organisational report, the party details the applications in line with Section (d) 25 of its constitution which grants expelled members an opportunity to appeal for mercy from its national conference.
Former party secretary general Godrich Gardee presented the report to the 2nd national assembly on Saturday night.
Party leader Julius Malema emphasised that discipline is a cardinal requirement if the EFF is to grow from strength to strength when he presented his political report to the second national assembly on Saturday.
And it appears the message needed drilling down if the list of offenses that were committed by the members who are appealing to the conference is anything to go by.
These vary from failing to pay party levies several times, fraud relating to municipal travel claims and the theft of funds.
“The committee that will be setup by plenary will advise what should be the outcome that must be communicated to the applicants; once it has been communicated to the appellants, then we will make it public.”
Malema has also implored the delegates at the conference not to be complacent as the EFF’s “detractors” were hard at work to collapse the organisation.
