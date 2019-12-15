EFF receives appeals on disciplinary action against members

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

EFF receives appeals on disciplinary action against members

Gardee says the review of the cases relating to the suspension and expulsion of members will be conducted by a special committee that will be appointed.

Former party secretary general Godrich Gardee presented the EFF's organisational report to the 2nd national assembly on Saturday night.
Former party secretary general Godrich Gardee presented the EFF's organisational report to the 2nd national assembly on Saturday night.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received eight applications for review of its decision to expel and suspend members who were sanctioned for various offenses.

In its organisational report, the party details the applications in line with Section (d) 25 of its constitution which grants expelled members an opportunity to appeal for mercy from its national conference.

Former party secretary general Godrich Gardee presented the report to the 2nd national assembly on Saturday night.

Party leader Julius Malema emphasised that discipline is a cardinal requirement if the EFF is to grow from strength to strength when he presented his political report to the second national assembly on Saturday.

And it appears the message needed drilling down if the list of offenses that were committed by the members who are appealing to the conference is anything to go by.

These vary from failing to pay party levies several times, fraud relating to municipal travel claims and the theft of funds.

Gardee says the review of the cases before conference will be conducted by a special committee that will be appointed to conference.

“The committee that will be setup by plenary will advise what should be the outcome that must be communicated to the applicants; once it has been communicated to the appellants, then we will make it public.”

Malema has also implored the delegates at the conference not to be complacent as the EFF’s “detractors” were hard at work to collapse the organisation.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA