Concourt ruling on gang rape ‘a strong message’ to would-be rapists – GCE
The court ruled that under the common purpose doctrine, someone should be found guilty of rape if they were part of group which committed the crime, whether they participated or not.
JOHANNESBURG – The commission for gender equality says the Constitutional Court has sent out an unequivocal message of the country’s judiciary's commitment to implement the strongest laws against gender based violence.
Last week, the apex court delivered a landmark ruling on how the law should deal with gang rape in the country.
The court ruled that under the common purpose doctrine, someone should be found guilty of rape if they were part of group which committed the crime, whether they participated or not.
The commission's Javu Baloyi said ruling will have a significant impact on women's rights.
“We hope it will send a very strong message to all people that did not do anything [while] knowing that people are being raped in their presence and they don’t shout. This would send a strong message to rapists and would be rapists that the South African government will not tolerate such.”
More in Local
-
EFF receives appeals on disciplinary action against members
-
Reports: Journalist Shiraaz Mohamed free from captivity in Syria
-
Former ministerial advisor Mhlanga feels vindicated over ‘malicious suspension’
-
Police hunt for suspects after Taxify driver killed in Nyanga
-
GALLERY: Meet the EFF's Top 6
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 14 December 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.